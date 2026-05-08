Trump Announces 3-Day Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire As Victory Day Truce Opens Door For 2000 Prisoner Swap

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a 3-day ceasefire running from May 9 to May 11. According to the announcement made, the particular window will also see both nations exchange 1000 prisoners each. The declaration, made on Trump's platform Truth Social, is one of the most concrete de-escalation steps since the conflict erupted.

In his post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the temporary halt to hostilities had been initiated at his direct request, and he expressed gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for accepting the proposal. The timing of the truce coincides with Russia’s Victory Day commemorations on May 9, a date that honours the Soviet defeat of Nazi Germany. Trump also noted that the occasion holds importance for Ukraine as well, stressing the country’s own substantial role in World War II.

According to Trump’s statement, the ceasefire will involve a complete “suspension of all kinetic activity” across the nations. In parallel, the two countries are set to carry out one of the largest prisoner exchanges of the conflict so far, with 1000 detainees slated to be returned by each side. The President of the United States framed the development as a turning point, calling it “the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought War”. He added that negotiations to bring the conflict to a close were ongoing, claiming progress was being made “closer and closer every day”.

Russia-Ukraine Symbolic Pause

As per analysts, Victory Day remained one of Russia’s most resonant national holidays, when military parades and remembrance ceremonies are largely witnessed. By aligning the ceasefire with May 9, the truce acknowledged Moscow’s historical narrative, as Trump mentioned, it was recognising Ukraine’s wartime sacrifices.

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Meanwhile, the 3-day ceasefire came as a big relief for the civilians living under the shadow of drones and artilleries everyday on both sides of the fence. The humanitarian organisations have long called for predictable pauses to reach injured soldiers and trapped residents. Also, the 72-hour truce would be the first nationwide cessation of fighting agreed by both capitals in months.

Trump, in his Truth Social post, said:

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“I am pleased to announce that there will be a THREE DAY CEASEFIRE (May 9th, 10th, and 11th) in the War between Russia and Ukraine. The Celebration in Russia is for Victory Day but, likewise, in Ukraine, because they were also a big part and factor of World War II. This Ceasefire will include a suspension of all kinetic activity, and also a prison swap of 1,000 prisoners from each Country. This request was made directly by me, and I very much appreciate its agreement by President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought War. Talks are continuing on ending this Major Conflict, the biggest since World War II, and we are getting closer and closer every day. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Prisoner Swap Signals Cooperation

In the meantime, the planned exchange of 2000 prisoners in total stands out for its scale. The previous swaps have typically involved dozens or a few hundred persons. The analysts suggested that a handover of a large number of prisoners suggested that back-channel discussions have been more extensive. Neither the Kremlin nor Kyiv had issued formal statements confirming the details at the time of Trump’s post, but the US President insisted the commitment came directly from Putin and Zelenskyy.