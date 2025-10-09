Trump Announces Historic Gaza Breakthrough: Israel And Hamas Agree To Ceasefire Deal

Gaza: US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan, paving the way for a ceasefire and the release of hostages and prisoners. The crucial breakthrough comes after months of intense negotiations, with Trump's administration presenting a proposal for a peace deal.

According to the agreement, Hamas will release all 20 living hostages this weekend, while the Israeli military will begin withdrawing from the majority of Gaza. The agreement also ensures the entry of aid and the exchange of hostages and prisoners.

Trump announced the agreement on Wednesday, saying it marks the first phase of his peace plan. "This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed-upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace," Trump wrote on social media.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his gratitude to Trump and his team for their efforts, saying, "With God's help, we will bring them all home."

Hamas has also welcomed the deal, calling on Trump and the mediators to ensure Israel's compliance with the agreement.

The peace deal news was met with excitement and anticipation by the Hostages Families Forum, an organisation representing many of the hostage families. "We received the news of a ceasefire with excitement, anticipation, and apprehension," the Forum said, calling on the Israeli government to immediately convene and approve the deal.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Majed al-Ansari, announced that the agreement "will lead to ending the war, the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and the entry of aid."

However, the future governance of Gaza is still a contentious issue.

However, challenges lie ahead, including the future governance of Gaza and whether Hamas will demilitarize, as Trump has demanded.

Moreover, it is unclear which Palestinian prisoners will be released in the first phase of the deal, with Israeli officials pushing back on the inclusion of Marwan Barghouti, a prominent Palestinian prisoner serving five life sentences in an Israeli jail. It is being stated that the release of Barghouti could possibly destabilise Netanyahu's coalition government.