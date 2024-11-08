Trump Appoints Susan Wiles as First Female White House Chief of Staff

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Susan Wiles, the Florida Republican strategist who played a pivotal role in his 2024 election victory, to be the next White House chief of staff. Wiles, 67, will make history as the first woman to hold the position in the history of the U.S. presidency, a milestone that has garnered widespread praise from both Trump supporters and critics alike.

Trump announced the appointment in a statement on Thursday, lauding Wiles for her instrumental role in his past campaigns. "Susan Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history," Trump said. “She was an integral part of both my 2016 and 2020 successful campaigns. Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again.”

Trump’s decision to name Wiles to the high-profile role was met with enthusiastic support from his political circle, signaling a unity within the ranks of his party. Vice President-elect JD Vance hailed the appointment as a "huge asset" to the White House, while tech mogul Elon Musk expressed confidence in Wiles’ leadership, calling her "great." Even across party lines, Democratic Representative Jared Moskowitz of Florida, who worked with Wiles on several occasions, commended her as "brilliant, tough, and strategic."

Wiles brings a wealth of experience to the position, having led some of the most successful political campaigns in Florida, including those of Governor Ron DeSantis and Trump himself. Wiles, the daughter of late American football star-turned-broadcaster Pat Summerall, gained recognition as a formidable campaign strategist in her home state, particularly for her work on Trump’s 2016 and 2020 Florida operations.

In 2024, Wiles was promoted to run Trump’s national campaign, which culminated in his victory earlier this year. Her ability to navigate the intricacies of Trump’s political machine and keep a fragmented coalition together was a key factor in the success of his re-election effort.