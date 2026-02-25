Updated 25 February 2026 at 09:55 IST
Trump Boasts Of Op Midnight Hammer In Fresh Warning To Tehran, Hints US Won’t Tolerate Iran's Nuclear Ambitions
The US President said that Iran has not 'said the magic words,' to make a deal despite repeated statements by officials.
During his State of the Union address, President Donald Trump touted his desire for peace, but threatened war. "As president, I will make peace wherever I can. But I will never hesitate to confront threats to America, wherever we must."
Trump bragged how he is ending conflicts around the world, then in the next breath bragged how the U.S. last year carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.
Trump is again threatening war against the Middle Eastern nation, building up the largest naval force in the region in decades. He said that he preferred to solve the conflict through diplomacy, but said he would absolutely not allow Iran to develop a nuclear weapon.
"We are in negotiations with them. They want to make a deal, but we haven't heard those secret words. We will never have a nuclear weapon."
The president said that he would prefer a deal with Iran but they haven't said what U.S. officials want to hear, which is that they will not build a nuclear weapon.
But over series of negotiations between Tehran and Washington, Iranian officials have repeated said that their nuclear program is peaceful and that they vow not to create a weapon. Earlier Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said it again. "Our fundamental convictions are crystal clear: Iran will under no circumstances ever develop a nuclear weapon," he wrote on X.
Published By : Moumita Mukherjee
Published On: 25 February 2026 at 09:55 IST