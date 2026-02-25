Trump Boasts Of Op Midnight Hammer In Fresh Warning To Tehran, Hints US Won’t Tolerate Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

During his State of the Union address, President Donald Trump touted his desire for peace, but threatened war. "As president, I will make peace wherever I can. But I will never hesitate to confront threats to America, wherever we must."

Trump bragged how he is ending conflicts around the world, then in the next breath bragged how the U.S. last year carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Trump is again threatening war against the Middle Eastern nation, building up the largest naval force in the region in decades. He said that he preferred to solve the conflict through diplomacy, but said he would absolutely not allow Iran to develop a nuclear weapon.

Trump says Iran has not 'said the magic words,' to make a deal despite repeated statements by officials.

"We are in negotiations with them. They want to make a deal, but we haven't heard those secret words. We will never have a nuclear weapon."

