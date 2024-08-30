Published 06:35 IST, August 30th 2024
Trump Calls for Universal Coverage of IVF Treatment with No Specifics on How his Plan Would Work
Donald Trump has said that if he wins a second term, he wants to make IVF treatment free for women, but did not detail how he would fund his plan
- World News
- 5 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Donald Trump has said that if he wins a second term, he wants to make IVF treatment free for women, but did not detail how he would fund his plan | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
06:35 IST, August 30th 2024