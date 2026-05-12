Trump Calls White House a ‘S**t House,’ Brags About Plaster Repairs, Marble Statues, and $400M Ballroom

US President Donald Trump is once again making headlines for saying the quiet part out loud.

During a dinner event at the White House Rose Garden, Trump slipped into one of his trademark off-script moments while describing the condition of the presidential residence before his latest round of renovations.

Trying to hold back from using profanity, Trump told the crowd that the White House was in such bad shape when he returned that he would normally have called it a “S**t House.”

The comment drew laughter from guests as Trump went on to complain about damaged walls, peeling plaster and worn-out interiors that he claimed had been ignored for years.

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“The plaster was falling off, it was terrible,” Trump said while praising the renovation work now underway inside the White House complex.

The president claimed the property has now been restored to “perfect” condition, pointing to repaired walls, upgraded stonework and redesigned interiors.

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Trump Flaunts White House Makeover

Trump also used the speech to showcase several dramatic additions made during his second term, including marble statues of Alexander Hamilton and Benjamin Franklin placed around the White House grounds.

The renovations have also included heavy gold detailing inside the Oval Office, a redesigned marble-heavy Lincoln Bathroom and a new “Presidential Walk of Fame” near the West Wing.

$400 Million Ballroom - Trump’s New Obsession

The president once again promoted his massive White House ballroom project, which he claims will become “the most beautiful ballroom anywhere in the world.”

The proposed structure, expected to cost nearly $400 million, is being built after the demolition of the East Wing and will reportedly feature bulletproof glass and advanced security systems.

Trump argued the ballroom is necessary for both prestige and presidential security following the recent shooting incident linked to the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner venue.

Although Trump has repeatedly said private donors will fund the ballroom, Republicans are now reportedly pushing for major taxpayer-funded security upgrades connected to the project.

The White House overhaul also reportedly includes plans for a new underground defensive bunker replacing an older World War II-era emergency facility.