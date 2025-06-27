Trump Celebrates 'Giant Win' As Supreme Court Limits Lower Courts’ Power

In a landmark decision on June 27, 2025, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to restrict the ability of lower federal courts to issue nationwide injunctions that block executive policies, delivering a significant victory for US President Donald Trump’s administration. The ruling, which partially stays injunctions in the case Trump v. CASA, sparked reactions from both President Trump and Vice President JD Vance, who hailed it as a major step forward for executive authority.

What Happened in the Supreme Court?

The Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, addressed the issue of nationwide injunctions—court orders issued by lower federal judges that halt a policy across the entire country, not just in specific regions. These injunctions have been a frequent tool used to pause Trump’s policies, including those related to immigration. The case Trump v. CASA specifically dealt with an executive order on birthright citizenship, which had been blocked by lower courts. The Supreme Court’s ruling limits the scope of such injunctions, allowing Trump’s policies to move forward while legal challenges continue.

This decision does not resolve the underlying issue of birthright citizenship, which remains under review for a future ruling. Instead, it focuses on the procedural question of whether lower courts can broadly halt executive actions. The Court found that such sweeping injunctions overstep judicial authority, reinforcing the power of the executive branch to implement policies unless explicitly overturned on their merits.

Trump’s Reaction: A “GIANT WIN”

President Trump quickly took to Truth Social to celebrate the ruling, calling it a “GIANT WIN in the United States Supreme Court!” He claimed the decision indirectly weakens arguments supporting birthright citizenship, which he referred to as a “Hoax” and a “SCAMMING of our Immigration process.” Trump argued that the 14th Amendment, which grants citizenship to those born on U.S. soil, was originally intended for the children of formerly enslaved people, not for modern immigration contexts.

He wrote, “Even the Birthright Citizenship Hoax has been, indirectly, hit hard. It had to do with the babies of slaves (same year!), not the SCAMMING of our Immigration process. Congratulations to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Solicitor General John Sauer, and the entire DOJ. News Conference at the White House, 11:30 A.M. EST.”

Whilst speaking at the press conference, Trump said “thanks for this decision..it is a giant ruling, giant”. He repeated his claim that birthright citizenship was meant for babies of slaves.

Vice President JD Vance Weighs In

Vice President JD Vance also celebrated the ruling, posting on X: “A huge ruling by the Supreme Court, smacking down the ridiculous process of nationwide injunctions. Under our system, everyone has to follow the law--including judges!”

Vance’s statement underscores the administration’s view that lower court judges have overreached by issuing broad injunctions, which they argue disrupt the government’s ability to function.