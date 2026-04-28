Trump Claims Iran is in 'State of Collapse' and Seeking Reopening of Strait of Hormuz

Washington, D.C.: United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday stated that Iranian officials have informed the United States that the country is in a “State of Collapse” amid ongoing tensions and the U.S. naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Iran has just informed us that they are in a ‘State of Collapse.’ They want us to ‘Open the Hormuz Strait,’ as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do!). Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

The remarks come as the critical waterway -- through which roughly one-fifth of global oil shipments pass -- has been a focal point of U.S.-Iran tensions. The U.S. has maintained a naval blockade in the region following the collapse of recent ceasefire talks, with Trump previously warning of further measures if Iran did not comply with demands to keep the strait open for international shipping.

According to the president’s post, Iran is urgently requesting the reopening of the strait to restore oil export revenues while it addresses internal leadership challenges. Trump expressed cautious optimism that Iran would resolve its leadership issues.

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The development highlights the economic pressure on Tehran from the disruption of maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, which has reportedly cost Iran hundreds of millions of dollars daily in lost revenue. Iranian officials have previously pushed back against U.S. claims and accused Washington of violating ceasefire understandings, while the U.S. side has maintained the blockade to enforce compliance.

This latest exchange occurs against the backdrop of stalled diplomacy and heightened military posturing in the Persian Gulf, with global energy markets closely watching for any shifts in the status of the vital chokepoint.

