Trump Confirms Philippines Trade Deal With 19% Tariff, Praises Filipino President Marcos Jr

Washington: US President Donald Trump announced that a trade deal with the Philippines is imminent, which would open up the Southeast Asian nation's markets to American goods. Trump revealed that the Philippines would pay a 19% tariff on products exported to the US, marking a crucial step towards strengthening economic ties between the two nations.

During a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr at the White House on Tuesday, US President Trump expressed confidence that a trade agreement would be finalised soon. "We're very close to finishing a trade deal, a big trade deal, actually," Trump said, adding that Marcos was a very tough negotiator.