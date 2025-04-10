Trump Defends Pause on Tariffs: 'We Don’t Want to Hurt Countries That Don’t Need to Be Hurt'

In a dramatic turn on the very day sweeping U.S. tariffs were set to take effect, President Donald Trump announced a sudden pause on most of the new trade measures — excluding those aimed at China — saying the move came from the heart after consultations with his senior advisors.

Trump said the decision, which caught many lawmakers and markets by surprise, had been under consideration “for a few days” but was finalized only hours before he shared it publicly.

“We wrote it up from our hearts, right? It was written from the heart and I think it was well written, too,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday, referring to the Truth Social post in which he made the announcement.

Earlier in the day, Trump posted that tariffs on Chinese imports would rise to 125%, while most other countries would face a 90-day pause on new tariffs, during which only a 10% baseline tariff would apply.

The announcement followed volatile swings in the stock market, which had been rattled by the earlier news of across-the-board tariff hikes. Trump suggested that the markets rebounded in response to his last-minute adjustment.

“Probably came together early this morning,” he said, describing his meeting with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Lutnick confirmed the timeline on social media:

“We sat with the President while he wrote one of the most extraordinary Truth posts of his Presidency,” he said on X.

Tariffs Narrowed, Focus on China Intensifies

The president’s reversal narrowed the scope of the economic measures significantly, directing the full weight of his tariff push toward Beijing while offering relief to other trading partners.

“We don't want to hurt countries that don't need to be hurt, and they all want to negotiate,” Trump said. “The only problem is ... you can only do so many at one time.”

He added that the administration’s aim is to support allies while protecting American industries and workers — a balancing act that, he acknowledged, takes time.

“We want to get it right; we want to take care of them, but we have to take care of our country.”

Caught Off Guard

The decision reportedly caught some Republican lawmakers off-guard, with several admitting they were not briefed in advance. However, Trump’s advisors have defended the fast-moving decision as a necessary step in an unpredictable global trade environment.

The White House has not released further details about how negotiations with affected countries will proceed during the pause, but officials say discussions are expected to begin soon, as per a report from Axios.

What’s Next