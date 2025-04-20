Trump Defies Supreme Court, Calls Judges ‘Weak’ As Deportation Row Intensifies

Trump fired back on his Truth Social platform, avoiding a direct reference to the Supreme Court but blasting what he called “WEAK and INEFFECTIVE Judges." | Image: AP

New Delhi: A bitter political and legal battle over President Donald Trump’s unprecedented efforts to deport migrants escalated Sunday, following a dramatic late-night intervention by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The high court issued a pre-dawn order halting Trump’s use of a centuries-old law—the 1798 Alien Enemies Act—to deport Venezuelan migrants without due process. The law was last deployed to imprison Japanese-Americans during World War II.

Trump fired back on his Truth Social platform, avoiding a direct reference to the Supreme Court but blasting what he called “WEAK and INEFFECTIVE Judges and Law Enforcement Officials” who he claimed were enabling a “sinister attack on our Nation... so violent that it will never be forgotten!”

Alito Blasts Court’s ‘Legally Questionable’ Move

Justice Samuel Alito, one of two dissenters on the bench, condemned the majority ruling as "unprecedented and legally questionable,” criticizing the Court for issuing relief “literally in the middle of the night” without hearing from the opposing side.

The emergency order halted deportations of Venezuelan detainees in Texas, many accused without evidence of gang affiliations. Rights groups hailed the ruling, warning of imminent violations of basic rights under Trump's sweeping deportation push.

Leading Democrats did not mince words. Senator Amy Klobuchar warned the nation is “getting closer and closer to a constitutional crisis,” accusing Trump of trying to “pull us down into the sewer of a crisis.”

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen was even more direct. “We have a lawless president... a lawless president who is ignoring the order of the Supreme Court of the United States,” he told CNN.