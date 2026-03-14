Trump Denies Iran Destroyed US Refuelling Planes At Saudi Base, Calls Coverage ‘Misleading’

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Saturday slammed the media reports that five US tanker planes were destroyed at a Saudi airport, calling the coverage "intentionally misleading" and accusing outlets of undermining US military efforts in West Asia amid the conflict.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump called the outlets 'Fake News Media', stating that the planes "were not struck or destroyed".

He said that four of the aircraft have "virtually no damage", while the one sustained "slightly more damage".

Trump specifically targeted publications including The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, accusing them of "terrible reporting." He further claimed their coverage favours adversaries of the United States.

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"Yet again, an intentionally misleading headline by the Fake News Media about the five tanker planes that were supposedly struck down at an Airport in Saudi Arabia, and of no further use. In actuality, the Base was hit a few days ago, but the planes were not 'struck' or 'destroyed.' Four of the five had virtually no damage and are already back in service. One had slightly more damage but will be in the air shortly. None were destroyed, or close to that, as the Fake News said in headlines," his post read.

"The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal (in particular), and other Lowlife ‘Papers’ and Media actually want us to lose the War. Their terrible reporting is the exact opposite of the actual facts! They are truly sick and demented people that have no idea the damage they cause the United States of America. Fortunately, as proven by our Great and Conclusive Election Win in 2024, the People of our Country understand what is happening far better than the Fake News Media!" it added.

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The remarks come after media reports suggesting that five US Air Force refuelling planes were damaged on the ground during an Iranian missile strike on Prince Sultan Air Base in recent days.