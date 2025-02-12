Trump Dials Putin, Discusses Key Issues Including Visits To Each Other’s Countries

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump revealed on Wednesday that he had a lengthy and highly productive phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of his efforts to bring an end to the grinding war in Ukraine. Trump, in a post on Truth Social platform, announced that he discussed various topics with his Russian counterpart, including the ongoing war in Ukraine, the Middle East, energy, artificial intelligence, and the power of the US dollar. Trump said they agreed to begin negotiations immediately to end the conflict, beginning by calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to Trump, the conversation was fruitful, and both leaders reflected on the great history of their nations, particularly their joint efforts during World War II. Trump noted that Russia lost tens of millions of people, and the US suffered massive losses as well.

The two leaders agreed to work together to stop the millions of deaths in the Russia-Ukraine war. Trump stated that Putin even used his campaign motto, "COMMON SENSE," and that they both believe strongly in it.

Trump, in his social media post, wrote, “I just had a lengthy and highly productive phone call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. We discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar, and various other subjects.”

“We both reflected on the Great History of our Nations, and the fact that we fought so successfully together in World War II, remembering that Russia lost tens of millions of people, and we, likewise, lost so many! We each talked about the strengths of our respective Nations and the great benefit that we will someday have in working together. But first, as we both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine,” the US President stated.

He further said, “President Putin even used my very strong Campaign motto of, “COMMON SENSE.” We both believe very strongly in it. We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other’s Nations. We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now.”