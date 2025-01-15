Trump, Diet Coke, And Musk: Coca-Cola CEO’s Inauguration Gift Sparks Buzz

Washington: Coca-Cola has recently honoured US President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration with a Presidential Commemorative Diet Coke bottle.

Coca-Cola Chairman and CEO James Quincey on Tuesday night presented the unique bottle which has a special feature label that reads, “The Inauguration of the President of the United States," with Trump's name and inauguration date, “January 20, 2025,”

“Tonight, President Trump received the first-ever Presidential Commemorative Inaugural Diet Coke bottle from the Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Company, James Quincey,” Deputy Director of Communications, Margo Marin, posted on X.

The commemorative bottle came in a special red box with a note highlighting Coca-Cola's $55 billion contribution to the US economy and its support of 8,60,000 jobs.

Elon Musk Reacts

“The inventor of Diet Coke is a genius,” SpaceX founder and Trump’s close aide Elon Musk said in a post on X while reacting to the shared image of Trump and the Coca-Cola Chairman.

Trump’s Inauguration on Jan 20