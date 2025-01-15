sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:33 IST, January 15th 2025

Trump, Diet Coke, And Musk: Coca-Cola CEO’s Inauguration Gift Sparks Buzz

Coca-Cola has recently honoured US President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration with a Presidential Commemorative Diet Coke bottle.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
US President-elect Donald Trump with Coca-Cola CEO Jamesh Quincey
US President-elect Donald Trump with Coca-Cola CEO Jamesh Quincey | Image: X@margomartin

Washington: Coca-Cola has recently honoured US President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration with a Presidential Commemorative Diet Coke bottle.

Coca-Cola Chairman and CEO James Quincey on Tuesday night presented the unique bottle which has a special feature label that reads, “The Inauguration of the President of the United States," with Trump's name and inauguration date, “January 20, 2025,”

“Tonight, President Trump received the first-ever Presidential Commemorative Inaugural Diet Coke bottle from the Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Company, James Quincey,” Deputy Director of Communications, Margo Marin, posted on X. 

The commemorative bottle came in a special red box with a note highlighting Coca-Cola's $55 billion contribution to the US economy and its support of 8,60,000 jobs.

Elon Musk Reacts 

“The inventor of Diet Coke is a genius,” SpaceX founder and Trump’s close aide Elon Musk said in a post on X while reacting to the shared image of Trump and the Coca-Cola Chairman. 

Trump’s Inauguration on Jan 20

The inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States will take place on January 20. 
 

