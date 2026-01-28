Trump Dismisses 'Pullback' Claims After Border Patrol Exit in Minneapolis, Calls Official 'Pretty Out-there kind of Guy'

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday rejected suggestions that the withdrawal of Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino and several agents from Minneapolis represented a "pullback," instead portraying it as a routine adjustment and describing Bovino as "a pretty out-there kind of guy".

During a live interview with Fox News in Iowa, Trump said, "I don't think it's a pullback, it's a little bit of a change". He likened the move to everyday management decisions, adding, "Everybody in this room that has a business, you know, you make little changes. You know Bovino is very good, but he's a pretty out-there kind of a guy, and in some cases, that's good, maybe it wasn't good here".

His remarks followed reports that Bovino and some agents were expected to leave Minneapolis on Tuesday and return to their assigned sectors after Saturday's shooting of Alex Pretti. Around the same time, the Department of Homeland Security suspended Bovino's access to his social media accounts after a weekend marked by online exchanges with lawmakers and critics.

In response to the shooting, Trump announced that White House border czar Tom Homan would travel to Minneapolis, with the White House saying Homan is set to take charge of Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in the city.

Trump said he had spoken with Homan ahead of the interview and praised his ability to work with local authorities.

"Tom is a tough guy, but I've watched over the years, and he's gotten along with governors and he gets along with mayors, some people don't", he said. Trump also told Fox News he felt "the whole thing is terrible", while mourning the deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good this month.

As scrutiny intensified, Trump said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is not stepping down, despite mounting political pressure following Pretti's death. He also rejected claims that Pretti was an "assassin," distancing himself from earlier remarks made by senior aide Stephen Miller.

Calling for an "honourable and honest" investigation into Pretti's killing, Trump said he would be "watching over it." He added that he had not heard anyone describe Pretti as a "domestic terrorist."

According to CNN, Pretti had suffered a broken rib a week before he was shot, after federal officers tackled him while he was protesting their attempt to detain other individuals.

Meanwhile, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's office said he met Homan on Tuesday, with both sides agreeing on the need for continued dialogue. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he and Police Chief Brian O'Hara also met Homan and described the discussion as productive.

First lady Melania Trump urged unity following the shootings, telling Fox News she is "against the violence." She added, "So if, please, if you protest, protest in peace and we need to unify in these times".

Political tensions escalated further after House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and his leadership team said House Democrats would initiate impeachment proceedings against Noem if Trump did not remove her from office.

Separately, House Homeland Security Committee Republicans announced that acting ICE Director Todd Lyons, Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott, and US Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Joseph Edlow will testify before the panel on February 10.

CNN also reported that Chief US District Judge Patrick Schiltz in Minnesota has grown increasingly frustrated with the administration's actions, signalling closer scrutiny of federal conduct linked to immigration enforcement and the Minneapolis case.