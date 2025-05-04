Trump Dismisses Third-Term Speculation, Says He’ll Pass the Torch

In a pre-recorded interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker for Meet the Press, airing Sunday, US President Donald Trump made clear he doesn't intend to serve a third term.

“This is not something I'm looking to do. I'm looking to have four great years and turn it over to somebody, ideally a great Republican, a great Republican to carry it forward,” Trump said.

The statement comes amid increased speculation after the Trump Organization began selling “Trump 2028” hats for $50 online. Trump himself added fuel to the fire earlier this year by saying he wasn’t “joking” about the possibility of a third term, even suggesting that “there are methods” to pursue it, despite the 22nd Amendment clearly limiting presidents to two terms.

Possible Successors and 2028 Favorites

Trump did not name a clear favorite for his potential successor but noted a few Republican leaders he admires. He specifically mentioned Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“I don’t want to get involved in that,” he said when asked if he had a top choice. “I think [Vance is] a fantastic, brilliant guy. Marco is great. There’s a lot of them that are great.”

Tariffs Could Be Permanent

Trump also suggested in the interview that tariffs on imports might remain long-term.

“If somebody thought they were going to come off the table, why would they build in the United States?” he said, implying that permanent tariffs could encourage domestic manufacturing.

He dismissed the idea of granting exemptions to small businesses struggling under the tariff regime, arguing they wouldn’t “need it.” This comes just days after the U.S. Chamber of Commerce issued a letter to the administration warning that small firms could “suffer irreparable harm” unless exclusions were offered.

Constitutional Questions and Deportation Controversy

Trump also dodged questions on whether he is obligated to uphold the Constitution in the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man who was wrongly deported to El Salvador despite a Supreme Court order requiring his release.

Asked whether non-citizens deserve due process under the Constitution, Trump responded: “I don’t know.” He gave the same answer when asked if he’s required to follow the Constitution in such cases.

He added that he “may” seek clarification from the Supreme Court about its wording in the order to “facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s return.

Recession Risks Brushed Off

When asked whether he would accept a short-term recession to achieve long-term economic goals, Trump downplayed concerns.

“Look, yeah, everything is going to be OK. … This is a transition period,” he said.

The comment echoes earlier remarks where he minimized the impact of potential economic downturns amid rising concern over his tariff policies.