Trump-Epstein Photo Removed, Then Restored, As DOJ Accused Of Cover-Up: Lawmakers Fume Over Transparency

Washington: Amidst a row over the disappearance of 16 Epstein files, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) has re-released a photo of President Donald Trump found in Jeffrey Epstein's files, after initially removing it, citing concerns about possible victim images. The re-release of the photograph has drawn massive criticism from the lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, with some accusing the DOJ of excessive redactions and a lack of transparency.

According to reports, the photo, which shows Trump alongside Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and others, was part of a collection of documents released by the DOJ on Friday. However, it was removed shortly after, citing concerns about possible victim images. However, after a massive criticism and outrage, the DOJ has re-released the photo, stating that a review found no evidence of Epstein victims in the image.

As the shocking developments surfaced, the lawmakers from both parties have criticized the DOJ's handling of the Epstein files, with some accusing the department of being too slow to release documents. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., said the redactions were excessive, while Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., threatened to draft contempt charges against Attorney General Pam Bondi. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., also criticized the DOJ's response, saying all these files need to come out.

DOJ Defends Its Actions

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche defended the DOJ's actions, saying the department was following the law and protecting victims' identities. He stated that the removal of the photo was due to concerns about photographs of women in the same image, and not related to Trump. The official also asserted that the DOJ was in a "very methodical process" to ensure no victims' names are accidentally released.

Meanwhile, the controversy surrounding the Epstein files has taken a dramatic turn after the re-release of the photo of Trump found in Jeffrey Epstein's files.

16 Epstein Files Disappeared

Earlier, the disappearance of 16 files from the US Justice Department's webpage related to Jeffrey Epstein led to a major controversy, fuelling suspicion about a possible calculated cover-up. The files, which included a photo of Donald Trump alongside Epstein, Melania Trump, and Ghislaine Maxwell, were available on Friday but vanished by Saturday with no explanation from the government.

The Democrats on the House Oversight Committee demanded transparency, questioning what else is being covered up. The Justice Department claimed it was reviewing documents and would release more records, citing the need to protect victims' identities. The critics, meanwhile, claimed that the release has been incomplete and heavily redacted, fueling conspiracy theories about Epstein's powerful connections.

Epstein Files Background And Trump's Connection

The Epstein controversy has been a major talking point, especially with the recent release of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy American financier, who was accused of sex trafficking and exploiting numerous underage girls as young as 14 and below. The controversy gained momentum when the US Justice Department released thousands of files, including photos and testimonies.

One of the key figures linked to Epstein is US President Donald Trump, who reportedly had a well-documented friendship with Epstein in the 1990s and early 2000s. Trump has however, denied any wrongdoing, claiming he cut ties with Epstein years before his arrest. However, the Democrats have accused the Trump administration of trying to hide information, pointing to the removal of a photo showing Trump alongside Epstein, Melania Trump, and Ghislaine Maxwell. The Justice Department, however, claimed the removal was to protect victims' identities.

The released documents have fuelled speculation about Trump's involvement, with some alleging he knew about Epstein's activities. Trump has called the controversy a "Democrat hoax," shifting his stance over time from finding it "interesting" to downplaying its importance. The lawmakers from both parties have criticized the Justice Department's handling of the files, demanding greater transparency.