Trump Escalates Trade War with New Tariff Notices to Six Nations

On July 9, 2025, Trump administration shared letters on social media addressed to the leaders of Brunei, the Philippines, Iraq, Algeria, Moldova, and Libya, detailing new tariff rates set to take effect on August 1, 2025, unless trade agreements are reached.

The tariffs vary by country:

Algeria: 30%

Brunei: 25%

Iraq: 30%

Libya: 30%

Moldova: 25%

Philippines: 20%

A Look At The Letters

Here Is What You Need To Know

These rates follow a pattern established earlier this week when Trump sent similar letters to 14 other countries, including Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, South Africa, Kazakhstan, Tunisia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Serbia, Cambodia, Thailand and Myanmar, with tariffs on goods ranging from 25% to 40%. The American president has emphasized that these measures aim to protect American industries and reduce trade deficits, a cornerstone of his economic policy since taking office on January 20, 2025.