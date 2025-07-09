Trump Escalates Trade War with New Tariff Notices to Six Nations

Updated 9 July 2025 at 21:50 IST
On July 9, 2025, Trump administration shared letters on social media addressed to the leaders of Brunei, the Philippines, Iraq, Algeria, Moldova, and Libya, detailing new tariff rates set to take effect on August 1, 2025, unless trade agreements are reached.
The tariffs vary by country:
These rates follow a pattern established earlier this week when Trump sent similar letters to 14 other countries, including Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, South Africa, Kazakhstan, Tunisia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Serbia, Cambodia, Thailand and Myanmar, with tariffs on goods ranging from 25% to 40%. The American president has emphasized that these measures aim to protect American industries and reduce trade deficits, a cornerstone of his economic policy since taking office on January 20, 2025.
Analysts suggest Trump’s strategy is twofold: to pressure smaller economies into favorable trade deals and to send a message to larger trading partners. On Tuesday, Trump also claimed that he will impose 200% tariffs on importation of pharmaceuticals and 50% tariffs on importation of copper.
