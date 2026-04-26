US President Trump Evacuated After Security Scare at White House Correspondents' Dinner; Shooter Killed

New Delhi: In a major security scare, US President Donald Trump and several high-ranking officials, including Vice President JD Vance were rushed out of the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner due to an undisclosed security concern on Saturday.

As per reports, the shooter has been killed and no injuries were reported in the immediate aftermath.

As hundreds of attendees scrambled for cover beneath their tables, Trump took cover amid the unspecified threat as Secret Service agents and security personnel stormed the ballroom. According to the Associated Press, the chaotic scene was filled with urgent commands to "duck" and shouts of “Out of the way, sir!”

Among the 2,600 guests in attendance, many scrambled for safety while waitstaff retreated toward the front of the hall.

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Footage circulating from the event captured sudden, loud noises that forced the President, First Lady Melania Trump, and other senior officials to dive for cover. Reportedly, the evacuation was initiated specifically in response to "loud bangs" echoing through the venue.

Moments before security led her away, a CSPAN live feed captured Melania Trump appearing to react to something in the audience with a look of visible concern, as reported by Reuters.