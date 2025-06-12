Trump Expresses Shock and Support After Devastating Ahmedabad-London Plane Crash

On June 12, 2025, a catastrophic plane crash involving Air India Flight AI171, en route from Ahmedabad, India, to London’s Gatwick Airport, claimed at least 240 lives and left India reeling. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed just minutes after takeoff, plunging into a hostel of medical students in Ahmedabad’s Meghaninagar. US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have both responded to the tragedy, offering condolences and assistance as investigations begin.

A Terrible Tragedy: Trump’s Response

During a press conference, President Donald Trump addressed the horrific crash, describing it as a deeply shocking event. “The plane crash was terrible..I have already told them, anything we can do..it (India) is a big country it is a strong country..they'll handle it I'm sure..but I let them know that anything we can do, we'll be over there immediately. But it was a horrific crash, looks like most are gone..that was a horrible crash,” he said. Trump emphasized the United States’ readiness to support India, noting, “Nobody has any idea what it might be. I gave them a couple of pointers, I said ‘maybe you'll look at this and this’.. you know we saw the plane, it looked like it was flying pretty well..just looked like the engines maybe lost power, but boy that is a terrible crash, it is one of the worst in aviation history.

Trump’s remarks reflect a mix of condolence and speculation, suggesting possible engine failure as a cause, though he acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the incident. The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has confirmed it will send a team to assist India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) in the probe.

British PM Starmer’s Heartfelt Condolences

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, whose country saw 53 of its nationals among the passengers, issued a poignant statement on the tragedy.