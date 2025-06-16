Trump Family's Business Empire Expands: Trump Mobile Service Launch Questions US President's Conflict Of Interest And Ethics

Washington: The Trump family has announced its latest business venture, which is a mobile phone service called ‘Trump Mobile’. The announcement is the latest in a string of ventures that have been announced while Donald Trump is in the White House. The Trump family's move has led to controversy, with many questioning the ethics of the US president profiting from his position by moulding public policy. Eric Trump, President Donald Trump's son, said the new company will sell phones built in the US and maintain a call centre in the country.

The Trump Organisation's latest venture, T1 Mobile, is part of a broader expansion of the Trump brand into various sectors. It's worth noting that the Vietnam deal was in the works before Donald Trump became president, but the recent announcements explain the organisation's continued growth and diversification. The Trump Mobile service, including the T1 phone and "The 47 Plan," is set to launch in September, offering users unlimited talk, text, and data, along with additional features like roadside assistance and telehealth benefits.

The announcement of the new mobile phone and service, called T1 Mobile, follows several real estate deals for towers and resorts in the Middle East, including a golf development in Qatar announced in April. A $1.5 billion partnership to build golf courses, hotels and real estate projects in Vietnam was approved last month, though the deal was in the works before Trump was elected.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the primary regulatory body overseeing mobile phone companies, has already launched investigations into media outlets that Trump dislikes. This has led to questions about how the agency will treat Trump Mobile, given the president's influence. Eric Trump said, "Hard-working Americans deserve a wireless service that's affordable, reflects their values, and delivers reliable quality they can count on." However, critics argue that Trump's business ventures blur the lines between public service and personal profit.

The Trump Mobile Service

The Trump Mobile service will partner with existing cellular carriers with access to a 5G network, including America's three biggest mobile network providers: Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. The monthly service offer, called The 47 Plan, will cost $47.45 per month and include unlimited calls, texts, and data, as well as free roadside assistance and telehealth services. A mock-up of the planned phone shows Trump's slogan, "Make America Great," on the front and an etched American flag on the back.