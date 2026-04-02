Trump Fires Attorney General Pam Bondi Amidst Growing Tensions Over Epstein Files

Washington: Amidst growing tensions, US President Donald Trump has fired Attorney General Pam Bondi, making her the second cabinet member to lose her job in just a month. Bondi, who has been serving as Trump's attorney general since January 2025, was reportedly informed of her ouster during a meeting with the President on Wednesday evening. Reports suggested that Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche will be taking over as interim attorney general.

On Thursday, Donald Trump announced that Pam Bondi is out as his Attorney General, ending the contentious tenure of a loyalist who upended the Justice Department's culture of independence from the White House. Bondi's departure followed months of scrutiny over the Justice Department's handling of files related to the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation and failed efforts to meet Trump's demands for criminal cases against his adversaries.

The shocking decision followed amidst growing tensions between Trump and Bondi, with sources suggesting that the US President was increasingly dissatisfied with her performance, particularly in handling the Jeffrey Epstein files. Bondi's departure was a major shake-up in the Trump administration, raising questions about the future direction of the Department of Justice.

The experts have claimed that after Pam Bondi's ouster, speculations are rife about replacements, with Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin touted as a possible candidate. Trump has reportedly expressed frustration with Bondi's lack of aggressiveness in prosecuting his foes, including former FBI director James Comey.

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Notably, Bondi's time as attorney general witnessed multiple controversies, including her handling of the Epstein files and allegations of politicising the Department of Justice. In February 2025, she issued a directive allowing for the firing of Justice Department lawyers who refuse to advance Trump administration policies. The move led to concerns about the erosion of judicial independence.

Earlier, Bondi was accused of politicising the Justice Department and using it as a tool to advance Trump's personal and political interests. Bondi, who had faced criticism for her handling of the Epstein files, had previously pledged to restore the institution's credibility after overreach by President Joe Biden's Democratic administration.

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Pam Bondi’s Tenure As Attorney General

The experts suggested that Pam Bondi's public embrace of Trump was a sharp departure from her predecessors, who generally maintained an arm's-length distance from the White House to protect the impartiality of investigations and prosecutions. She postured herself as Trump's chief supporter and protector, praising and defending him in congressional hearings and placing a banner with his face on the exterior of Justice Department headquarters.

She was accused of turning the Justice Department into Trump's instrument of revenge. "You've turned the People's Department of Justice into Trump's instrument of revenge," Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary committee, said at a February hearing. Bondi's defenders have said she worked to refocus the department to better tackle illegal immigration and violent crime and brought much-needed change to an agency they believe unfairly targeted conservatives.

The Epstein Files Fiasco

However, Bondi struggled to overcome early stumbles over the Epstein files, which angered conservatives eager for government bombshells about the case. She fed conspiracy theories with a suggestion that Epstein's "client list" was sitting on her desk for review, only for the department to later acknowledge that no such document exists.

The department's release of millions of pages of Epstein files did little to tamp down criticism, prompting a House committee to subpoena Bondi to answer questions under oath.