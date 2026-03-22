Trump Grips Railing, Walks Cautiously Down Air Force One Stairs, Internet Worried About His Health | Watch

Washington: Fresh concerns about Donald Trump’s health have surfaced online after a video showed him descending the steps of Air Force One with caution.

The footage, which quickly spread across social media, captured the US President holding onto the railing and moving down slowly, pausing briefly before reaching the ground. While he did not stumble, many viewers pointed to what they described as signs of fatigue or instability.

Medical professionals weighing in on the clip suggested that such movements in older individuals can sometimes indicate underlying health issues, though no official diagnosis has been made public. The White House, meanwhile, has previously cited medical evaluations portraying Trump as being in excellent health.

Past Medical Concerns

This is not the first instance where Trump’s physical movements have come under scrutiny. Similar videos from past public appearances have often gone viral, triggering debate over his fitness.

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Trump has repeatedly dismissed concerns, referencing past remarks by his former physician Ronny Jackson, who once described him as exceptionally healthy compared to other presidents.

How Social Media Reacted

Online reactions to the latest clip ranged from concern to criticism. Several users questioned his physical condition and called for greater transparency regarding his health, while others made sharper remarks about his age and decision-making.

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“Wow! Trump really is looking old, tired and dishevelled, he can barely make it down the steps of Air Force One!” one user wrote. Another said, “It’s time to come clean about his health.”

Someone else commented, “Maybe he’ll fall and break his neck.” Another user said, “Trump is getting old and his brain is muddled.”