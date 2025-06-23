Trump Hails US 'Monumental Obliteration' of Iran’s Nuclear Sites, Calls It a 'Bullseye Strike'

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has described the recent American airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites as a complete success, calling them a “bullseye strike” that caused “monumental damage” to Iran’s underground nuclear infrastructure.

The attack, codenamed Operation Midnight Hammer, was carried out on Saturday evening and targeted Iran’s key nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

According to the Pentagon, the U.S. used 14 massive bunker-busting bombs dropped by B-2 stealth bombers the first time such 15-ton weapons were deployed in combat.

“Obliteration is an accurate term!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!”

President Trump praised the US military, saying no other force in the world could have pulled off such a precise and powerful operation. “There is not another military in the world that could have done this,” he posted.

First Major US Strike in the Region Since 1979

This marks the first time the United States has directly targeted Iran’s nuclear infrastructure with such force, joining Israel in military action following weeks of escalating tensions. The operation was reportedly aimed at crippling Tehran’s nuclear program after growing concerns over Iran’s uranium enrichment activities.

“We have completed our very successful attack,” Trump wrote. “All planes are now outside Iranian airspace.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth echoed Trump’s assessment at a Pentagon briefing, stating:

“We devastated the Iranian nuclear program. It was obliterated.”

Global Reactions

The strikes triggered strong reactions globally. While Israel praised the US operation, other countries, including Russia, China, and Saudi Arabia, criticized it as dangerous and destabilizing.

Iran’s leaders swiftly condemned the attacks. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned of “severe punishment” and blamed both the U.S. and Israel for the provocation.

“The Zionist enemy has made a big mistake... it is being punished,” Khamenei posted on social media.

President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran added that the U.S. must “receive a response” for what he called the most serious Western military action against Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.