Trump Halts Biden's $50 Million Funding For 'Condoms in Gaza'

New Delhi, India: The White House defended a major freeze on US overseas aid, claiming it was triggered by a $50 million program to distribute condoms in the Gaza Strip. However, the White House did not provide evidence to back up this claim.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt explained that the expenditure was uncovered during the first week of President Donald Trump’s administration.

She said the discovery was made by the new Department of Government Efficiency, led by tech billionaire Elon Musk. According to Leavitt, the department found that $50 million in taxpayer money was about to be spent on condoms in Gaza, which she described as a “preposterous waste” of funds.

Leavitt did not offer further details, and the claim could not be independently verified. Condoms are generally inexpensive, costing less than a dollar each, and Gaza has a population of over two million people, many of whom are living in difficult conditions due to ongoing conflict with Israel.

In addition to the condom program, Leavitt mentioned that the US was set to send $37 million to the World Health Organization (WHO) before Trump announced the country’s withdrawal from the UN body.

After taking office, Trump ordered a 90-day freeze on foreign assistance. He also pledged a review to ensure that the US aid aligns with his administration’s policies, which include opposition to abortion, transgender rights, and diversity programs.