Donald Trump’s Big Relief On Tariffs, Announces 90-Day Pause For 75 Countries Except For China

In a dramatic move aimed at reshaping the global trade landscape, U.S. President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that tariffs on Chinese imports would be raised to 125%, effective immediately. The decision, made public via a post on his social media platform Truth Social, underscores growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over trade and economic influence.

At the same time, Trump offered a gesture of goodwill to over 75 other countries, announcing a 90-day pause on tariffs and implementing a reduced reciprocal tariff of 10% during this window.

“Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately,” Trump wrote.

He added that China must come to terms with the fact that its past trade practices were no longer acceptable:

“At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable.”

A Signal to Allies

Trump contrasted his hardline approach toward China with what he described as cooperation from dozens of other countries. According to the president, more than 75 nations have contacted U.S. officials from the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to negotiate ongoing trade disputes.

“These Countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States,” Trump said, framing his 90-day tariff pause as a reward for restraint and diplomacy.

A Look at Reactions and Implications

The sharp increase in tariffs on Chinese goods is likely to further strain U.S.-China relations, already under pressure due to earlier rounds of tariffs and geopolitical disputes.

At the same time, the 90-day pause on tariff escalation for a large number of U.S. trade partners may bring temporary relief to global markets and encourage fresh rounds of negotiation.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said that the pause in tariffs isn't due to market volatility. Besssent added that Trump has successfully goaded China into revealing that it is a bad actor. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that reporters failed to see the Art of the Deal.

What’s Next?

Trump has made clear that his administration will continue to pursue what he describes as "fair and reciprocal trade." However, the dual message — one of confrontation with China and temporary conciliation with others — leaves open questions about the long-term direction of U.S. trade policy.