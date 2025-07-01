Trump Hints at ‘Deporting’ Elon Musk as Feud Over Spending Bill Escalates

Asked by reporters whether he would consider removing Musk from the country, Trump replied, “I don’t know, we’ll have to take a look,” according to Newsweek. | Image: X

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested that Tesla CEO Elon Musk could face deportation as their increasingly personal feud intensified over Trump’s sweeping tax-cut and spending reduction plan, dubbed the “Big Beautiful Bill.”

The president went further, threatening not only to strip subsidies but to unleash DOGE, the Department of Government Efficiency on the billionaire entrepreneur.

“DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon,” Trump said.

From Allies to Bitter Rivals

Trump’s remarks mark a dramatic escalation in the dispute between the two men who were once close allies. After taking office, Trump appointed Musk to lead DOGE, a special government unit tasked with slashing federal spending.

“Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far,” Trump wrote Monday on social media. “And without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa.”

Musk Threatens to Launch a New Political Party

Musk has been vocal in his opposition to Trump’s bill, warning that the legislation would harm innovation and widen inequality. On Monday, he floated the idea of forming a new political force to challenge the status quo.

“If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day,” Musk posted on X (formerly Twitter). “Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE.”

The proposed “America Party” would be the latest in a series of efforts by Musk to leverage his immense platform for political influence.

Trump had already threatened to revoke Tesla’s lucrative government contracts and billions of dollars in subsidies that support electric vehicle production and clean energy development.