Trump Hints at Ending Tariffs on India - PM Modi Responds: Is India-US Trade War Close To Its End? All You Need to Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reacted to US President Donald Trump’s social media post highlighting the continuation of trade negotiations between New Delhi and Washington. Trump had said he “looks forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi” while noting “no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!” Responding on X (formerly Twitter), Modi said: “India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people.”



Trump’s Push on Trade and Tariffs

Trump’s latest statement came after he floated the idea of working with the European Union to impose fresh duties on India and China. The move, he suggested, could be used to pressure Moscow into ceasefire talks over the Ukraine conflict.



Despite tariff tensions, Trump has consistently described India-US relations as a “very special relationship.” On September 5, he reiterated he would “always be friends” with Modi, even while voicing displeasure over the Indian leader’s presence alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the SCO summit.

“I just don’t like what he is doing at this particular moment,” Trump had remarked, while assuring there was “nothing to worry about” in the long run.



India’s Stand on Tariffs and Energy

New Delhi has pushed back against Washington’s tariff hikes, emphasizing the need to protect domestic interests. Officials have defended India’s continued purchases of discounted Russian crude, citing the importance of affordable energy for the world’s third-largest oil consumer.



Reaffirming his commitment to closer ties with Washington, Modi had earlier called the India-US partnership “forward-looking” and rooted in a “Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership.”