Trump Hits EU Car Imports With 25% Duty Next Week, Citing Broken Trade Deal

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday declared that Washington would more than double tariffs on cars and trucks imported from the European Union (EU), raising the levy to 25% from next week. Trump asserted that his decision was a direct response to Brussels’ failure to honour a “fully agreed to” trade deal, and is intended to accelerate investment in American manufacturing.

In a post on Truth Social, the President framed the decision as a victory for US workers. He stressed that any vehicle produced within American plants would be exempt from the new tariff, arguing that the policy would reward companies shifting production to the United States. Trump's announcement has stirred a sharp escalation in the long-running trade tensions between Washington and the 27-member union.

Notably, the tariff hike comes at a delicate moment for global supply chains and the automotive sector, which has been grappling with shifting trade policies and rising production costs. The European manufacturers, many of whom export large volumes to the US market, now face the prospect of sharply reduced competitiveness unless they expand their US footprint.

‘Not Complying’: Trump Points To Alleged EU Breach

In his statement, Trump stated, “I am pleased to announce that, based on the fact that the European Union is not complying with our fully agreed to Trade Deal, next week I will be increasing Tariffs charged to the European Union for Cars and Trucks coming into the United States,” he wrote, adding that the Tariff will be increased to 25%.

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Donald Trump did not detail which aspects of the deal the EU had allegedly violated. However, he sought to draw a clear line between imports and domestically built vehicles. “It is fully understood and agreed that, if they produce Cars and Trucks in U.S.A. Plants, there will be NO TARIFF,” he added, underlining the administration’s push to onshore production.

He went on to tout a surge in domestic investment, claiming that “many Automobile and Truck Plants are currently under construction, with over 100 Billion Dollars being invested, A RECORD in the History of Car and Truck Manufacturing.” According to Trump, these facilities would soon open and be staffed by American workers. “There has never been anything like what is happening in America today!” he said, closing the post with “Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

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