Trump Holds Phone Call With China’s Xi Jinping, Discusses TikTok Deal, Trade And Ukraine War

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday held a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, navigating through several pressing issues that impact the world's two largest economies. Following the call, Trump, in a post on Truth Social, confirmed that he and his Chinese counterpart made considerable progress on multiple fronts, including trade negotiations, curbing fentanyl exports, pushing for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, and securing approval for the TikTok deal.

Donald Trump described the call as "very productive" and "very good," pointing out the improving dynamics between the US and China despite underlying tensions. Both leaders have agreed to meet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, which is scheduled to take place in South Korea. Furthermore, plans were discussed for Trump to visit China early next year, with a reciprocal visit by Xi Jinping to the United States at an appropriate time.

Notably, the TikTok deal appears to be a major breakthrough, with Trump expressing appreciation for China's approval. The arrangement allows TikTok's US operations to continue, with its assets being transferred to American owners while still utilising ByteDance's algorithm. The development comes after Trump repeatedly delayed a ban on TikTok, citing national security concerns and amid a law requiring ByteDance to sell its US operations.

On the other hand, trade tensions between the US and China, which escalated earlier this year with tariffs reaching as high as 145%, seem to be easing. Both nations have scaled back tariffs, with the US imposing 30% on Chinese goods and China imposing a 10% tariff on American products. These measures are set to expire in November unless renewed or renegotiated.