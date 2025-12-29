Trump Holds 'Very Productive' Phone Call With Putin Ahead Of Ukraine Peace Talks With Zelenskyy

Florida: US President Donald Trump on Sunday held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, just before holding a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his Florida resort to discuss the Ukraine peace deal. The phone call, which lasted for around 2.5 hours, is seen as a major development in the ongoing efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Calling the phone conversation with Putin a “good and very productive" one, Trump insisted that Russia and Ukraine are closer than ever to signing a deal ending the conflict.

The phone call between the two leaders took place as the Ukrainian President landed in Florida to discuss a possible peace deal with Trump to end the Ukraine-Russia war. Zelenskyy arrived in the US on Sunday, meeting Trump at Mar-a-Lago, where they discussed a 20-point peace plan, with security guarantees for Ukraine being a key point of contention.

Trump's phone conversation with Putin was described as "friendly, benevolent, and businesslike" by Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov. The two leaders agreed to speak again after Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy, indicating a willingness to continue diplomatic efforts.

The US President's conversation with the Russian President comes after a dramatic escalation as Russia launched a major attack on Kyiv, killing two people and injuring at least four others. The Ukrainian leader condemned the action, while Trump has expressed hope that both Russia and Ukraine are serious about peace.

Meanwhile, Putin's warning that Russia would continue its military campaign if talks failed added pressure to the negotiations. Trump has previously stated that both Russia and Ukraine have acted as obstacles to peace, making the outcome of the talks uncertain.

Zelenskyy's Diplomatic Push

Earlier, before meeting Trump, Zelenskyy held consultations with NATO and EU allies, as well as a phone call with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. During the conversation, the Ukrainian President stressed the importance of international support and pressure on Russia to end the war.

As per reports, during the meeting, Zelenskyy has offered concessions, including withdrawing troops from parts of Donetsk, but insists on reciprocal action from Russia. The Ukrainian leader has also sought security guarantees similar to NATO's Article 5, but without full membership. Before the meeting, Trump noted, "It'll either end, or it will go on for a long time".

After the Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, the coming days are considered to be crucial for efforts to end the war, with Russia continuing its missile and drone attacks. The meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy is seen as a key opportunity to make progress on a peace deal.

Trump-Zelenskyy Crucial Meeting

The meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy is seen as a crucial step towards ending the war, but the path to peace remains uncertain. Russia is not represented at the talks, and there is still no clarity on whether Moscow is ready to accept an immediate ceasefire. Trump has clearly stated that both Russia and Ukraine stalled the peace process, while Putin warned that Russia would continue its military campaign if talks failed.