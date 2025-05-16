Don't Do 'Al-Ayyala' At Midnight: Netizens Hilariously React To Donald Trump Getting Hair-Flipping Welcome by Women In UAE | Image: X

Washington: US President Donald Trump, who is currently on a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for strengthening bilateral ties, received a rather unusual welcome that has left the internet in splits. While walking alongside the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Trump was greeted with a traditional Emirati dance, where a line of women in white clothes flipped their hair in unison — something that many netizens found surprising, hilarious, and even spooky.

What Was the Dance?

This dance is called Al-Ayyala, a traditional folk performance common in the UAE and Oman. It is usually performed during national celebrations, weddings, and cultural festivals. The dance is a symbol of national pride and unity, re-enacting scenes of battle through synchronized movement.

In the dance, men carry swords or bamboo sticks and move in coordinated steps, while women — dressed in traditional long robes — stand in front and flip their hair from side to side to the beat of the music. This unique visual caught many people off guard.

Netizens Call It ‘Scary’

The dramatic performance went viral on social media, especially due to the women’s synchronized hair-flipping, which many found amusing or creepy. Several users shared funny reactions online.

One user wrote, “This can’t be true. Looks like a bunch of ghosts scaring Trump. He’s too old to handle this!”

Another commented, “You’re wrong. These women are drying their hair after a shower.”

A third user added, “This is one scary way to welcome someone. Something like this happens near ghost-hunting places or ‘conversion factories’ in India!”

A fourth simply wrote, “That’s scary, actually.”

And a fifth called it, “A ghostly welcome?!”

Cultural Significance