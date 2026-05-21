Trump Jokes About Running For Israel PM, Claims '99% Approval' Amid US-Iran Tensions

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has sparked fresh controversy after joking that he could “run for prime minister in Israel,” while claiming he enjoys “99 per cent” approval in the country amid the ongoing Iran conflict.

Speaking to reporters before departing for an event, Trump said he was highly popular in Israel and quipped that he may consider entering Israeli politics in the future. “I’m right now at 99 per cent in Israel. I could run for prime minister,” Trump said, before adding that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains a “wartime prime minister.”

Trump also defended Netanyahu, saying the Israeli leader was “not treated well” in his own country despite leading Israel during a period of war and heightened regional tensions.

The remarks came during discussions surrounding the escalating confrontation involving Iran, Israel and the United States. Trump asserted that Netanyahu would do “whatever I want him to do” regarding any potential military action against Tehran following what he described as a “dramatic” overnight phone call between the two leaders.

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According to reports, Trump recently paused plans for renewed military strikes on Iran to allow room for diplomatic negotiations brokered by Gulf nations and mediators including Pakistan. Trump said he was “in no hurry” to reach an agreement with Iran but preferred “fewer people killed” instead of a prolonged conflict.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that any fresh aggression against Tehran would trigger retaliation extending “beyond the region,” raising fears of a wider Middle East conflict.

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