Trump Jr's Girlfriend Fires Back At Magazine Article Calling Him 'Spoiled Heir'

Washington: An article in New York Magazine has triggered controversy surrounding Donald Trump Jr, with an anonymous source labelling him a "spoiled heir" and an "a--hole". The article, penned by journalist Nina Burleigh, explores Trump Jr's growing influence within the MAGA movement and his relationships with prominent figures like Elon Musk and Tulsi Gabbard. She claimed that an insider described Trump Jr as the "most despised member of the family". However, it's the harsh criticism from the insider that has caught the attention of Trump Jr's girlfriend, Bettina Anderson. She has come to his defence, taking to Instagram to express her outrage and support for her partner.

The article in question cited an anonymous source within the Trump Organisation, who allegedly described Trump Jr as a "spurned nepo boy". Anderson, who has been dating Trump Jr since June 2024, was quick to respond to the article's claims. "That's my guy!" she wrote in a post on her Instagram Story, laughing off the anonymous source and calling them out for their supposed familiarity with Trump Jr.

The article, titled "The Age of Don Jr.: How the ultimate failson became an edgelord whisperer and a bona fide power player," provided an in-depth look at Trump Jr's rise to prominence within the MAGA movement. It mentioned his influence over Elon Musk, citing his suggestion that Musk create a social media platform dominated by free speech. The piece also noted his alliances with Tulsi Gabbard and RFK Jr, both former Democrats who have since shifted to the right. The piece also mentioned Trump Jr's role in convincing his father to endorse JD Vance in his Senate race in 2022, and later getting him to make Vance his running mate.

Reacting to the article, Bettina Anderson, a 38-year-old Palm Beach socialite, took to Instagram to defend her beau, dismissing the anonymous source as a "hater" and questioning their credibility. "Rumors are started by haters, spread by fools, and accepted by idiots," she wrote, adding a sarcastic remark about the source's supposed familiarity with Trump Jr.: "DEFINITELY an 'insider' VERY familiar with Donald Trump Jr." Anderson also lavished praise on Trump Jr, describing him as "the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful and brilliant person I have ever known".

Trump Jr Defends Himself

The 47-year-old, Donald Trump Jr also responded to the article, challenging the anonymous source to come forward. He took to social media to defend himself against the article's claims. "Don't get me wrong, I can totally be an a--hole when I need to be...if you're adversarial to my friends, my family, my country, MAGA, etc.," he wrote on Instagram. "But I think you'd be hard pressed to find a regular person who actually knows me that thinks that. There's no wonder why these 'sources' are always anonymous. Man up, put your name to it, but we know you won't because you're cowards."

However, he added that he believes it's unlikely that anyone who actually knows him would describe him in such terms. He also attacked the source, demanding that they "man up" and reveal their identity, rather than hiding behind anonymity.



The article also touched on Anderson's background, describing her as a "manor-born WASP" who hasn't undergone the "Mar-a-Lago face restructuring" popular among some Palm Beach socialites. Trump Jr's relationship with Anderson has been making headlines, particularly given his recent split from Kimberly Guilfoyle. The couple has been spotted at various high-profile events, including Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress and a recent spearfishing trip.

Who Is Bettina Anderson

Bettina Anderson is the founder and executive director of the wildlife conservation nonprofit Project Paradise. She was first spotted in Trump Jr's orbit at the Republican National Convention in July 2024, and the two have been dating since then. Anderson has reportedly been disdainful of Trump Jr's ex-fiancee, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who now serves as Trump's US ambassador to Greece.

Trump Family's Reaction

Interestingly, it's been reported that Donald Trump himself does not approve of his son's relationship with Anderson. According to a source, Trump sees Anderson's presence as a liability, and is concerned about the impact on his family's reputation. However, Trump Jr seems smitten with Anderson, and has been spotted with her at various high-profile events, including Trump's joint address to Congress and a Palm Beach gala.