Published 22:01 IST, December 10th 2024

Trump Launches His New Perfumes, Colonges With Jill Biden's Photo

Donald Trump has launched a new set of performs and colonge naming them on the lines of his victory in US presidential elections.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Donald Trump launches his new set of perfumes, colognes | Image: Donald Trump, Trump Perfumes

Washington: Donald Trump , the 47th US President-elect, has launched a new set of perfumes and colognes. Taking to his social media platform – Truth Social – Trump shared a photo of incumbent First Lady Jill Biden along with him to launch new set of fragrances calling them "Fight, Fight, Fight because they represent us Winning".

Trump also shared a web link to the perfume site which says “For Patriots who never back down, like President Trump. This scent is your rallying cry in a bottle." Featuring Trump’s iconic image and raised fist, the limited-edition colonge embodies strength, power and victory, the site reads.

Trump latest perform collection include: 

  • Perfume: Trump for women 
  • Cologne: Trump for Men 
  • Victory 47 - Trump perform for women 
  • Victory 47 - Trump cologne for men 

The fragrance also include:

  • Cologne: Trump for men
  • Victory Colonge by President Trump 
  • Victory Perfume by President Trump

The range starts from $199 – nearly Rs 17,000 approx.

Updated 22:01 IST, December 10th 2024

