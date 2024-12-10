Published 22:01 IST, December 10th 2024
Trump Launches His New Perfumes, Colonges With Jill Biden's Photo
Donald Trump has launched a new set of performs and colonge naming them on the lines of his victory in US presidential elections.
- World News
- 1 min read
Washington: Donald Trump , the 47th US President-elect, has launched a new set of perfumes and colognes. Taking to his social media platform – Truth Social – Trump shared a photo of incumbent First Lady Jill Biden along with him to launch new set of fragrances calling them "Fight, Fight, Fight because they represent us Winning".
Trump also shared a web link to the perfume site which says “For Patriots who never back down, like President Trump. This scent is your rallying cry in a bottle." Featuring Trump’s iconic image and raised fist, the limited-edition colonge embodies strength, power and victory, the site reads.
Trump latest perform collection include:
- Perfume: Trump for women
- Cologne: Trump for Men
- Victory 47 - Trump perform for women
- Victory 47 - Trump cologne for men
The fragrance also include:
The range starts from $199 – nearly Rs 17,000 approx.
Updated 22:01 IST, December 10th 2024