Trump Lies Again: Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire, Despite India’s Clear Denial

New Delhi: U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday yet again claimed that he was responsible for mediating the recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan, preventing what he described as a potential nuclear conflict. This comes after India categorically denied any third-party involvement in the bilateral agreement.

We Stopped a Nuclear Disaster: Trump’s Bold Assertion

Speaking alongside Musk who was stepping down as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Trump once again boasted about his role in diffusing tensions in South Asia.

“We stopped India and Pakistan from fighting. I believe that could have turned out into a nuclear disaster,” Trump said.

“We can’t trade with people who are shooting at each other… They understood, they agreed, and it all stopped.”

Trump credited the ceasefire to trade diplomacy, stating that both countries were persuaded to halt hostilities to enable smoother trade relations, a claim not supported by either India or Pakistan.

Trump's Truth Social Claim Contradicted by Facts

Immediately after the ceasefire last week, Trump had taken to Truth Social, announcing that it was the result of “a long night of talks mediated by the United States.”

“India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. Congratulations… Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump posted, presenting the ceasefire as a personal diplomatic victory.

India Pushes Back: ‘No Third-Party Involved’

India, however, was quick to deny any foreign mediation, asserting that the ceasefire was the result of direct communication between the two militaries.