Trump May Ditch His Red Tesla as Feud with Elon Musk Boils Over | Image: X

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering parting ways with his red Tesla amid a high-profile and increasingly personal feud with billionaire Elon Musk. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, a White House official confirmed Trump is “considering selling or giving away” the electric vehicle.

The car, symbolic of an earlier, warmer relationship between the two powerful figures, was purchased during a White House photo-op to promote Tesla. At the time, the event aimed to boost the brand’s image during mounting global protests and boycott campaigns against the automaker.

Once considered unlikely allies, Trump and Musk have now descended into open hostility. The falling out was triggered by Trump’s vocal support for a bill threatening electric vehicle incentives a direct blow to Tesla’s core business.

“Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore,” Trump remarked at a recent White House briefing. He accused Musk of being “upset” over the potential loss of federal EV credits.

Never one to back down, Musk fired off a scathing response on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “Without me, Trump would have lost… Such ingratitude.” The Tesla CEO claimed credit for Trump’s 2024 election victory, implying that his influence helped secure the win.

In a further escalation, Musk stirred controversy by hinting at Trump’s alleged connection to the Jeffrey Epstein files. He not only liked but also replied to posts that called for Trump’s impeachment.