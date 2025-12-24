Trump Mentioned Multiple Times in Latest Epstein Files Release: Here's What We Know So Far

Washington: The US Department of Justice (DoJ) has released another set of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender and financier. According to reports, the latest release reportedly includes multiple mentions of President Donald Trump, but adds little new revelations to the public file. The documents were released following a massive public campaign for transparency into the government's Epstein investigations and demand for the release of the remaining documents linked to the Epstein controversy.

Reports suggest that the release is the most voluminous so far, with nearly 30,000 pages of documents, including news clippings, emails, and surveillance videos. As per disclosures, many of the mentions of Trump in the file came from news clippings, though it included an email from a prosecutor pointing out the flights that Trump took on Epstein's private jet during the 1990s.

So far, Trump has not been accused of wrongdoing in connection with Epstein, and the White House has dismissed claims against him as "untrue and sensationalist". The Justice Department has also deemed a document purported to be a letter from Epstein to Larry Nassar, a sports doctor convicted of sexually abusing Olympic athletes, as fake.

Trump Flew On Epstein's Private Plane Multiple Times

As per shared information, a federal prosecutor noted in a January 2020 email that Trump had flown on Epstein's private plane more often than earlier. The email included flight records showing Trump was on Epstein's jet at least eight times between 1993 and 1996, with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's co-conspirator, also present on at least four of those flights. Reportedly, on one flight, Trump and Epstein were the only two passengers.

The prosecutor who flagged the Trump mentions in the flight logs said they did so because lawyers "didn't want any of this to be a surprise down the road". As per information, Trump's travels on Epstein's plane were during the time that would likely be covered in any criminal charges against Epstein's co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell.

High-Profile Names In The Epstein Files Row

The Epstein files release has involved several high-profile names, including former President Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson, and Diana Ross. The analysts argued that the mere inclusion of someone's name or images in the files does not imply wrongdoing.

In a shocking disclosure, the documents also revealed correspondence between Ghislaine Maxwell and someone who signs off with the initial ‘A’, believed to be Prince Andrew.

Prince Andrew's Links To Epstein

The unsealed documents put Prince Andrew back in the headlines, with correspondence between Maxwell and someone who signs off with the initial ‘A’. The email exchange included references to the Royal Family and suggested a close relationship between Maxwell and Andrew.

An August 2001 email from someone identified only as ‘The Invisible Man’ said he was up there "at Balmoral Summer Camp for the Royal Family", an apparent reference to the Scottish estate where the royal family has traditionally taken their late summer holidays.

‘A’ wrote, "How's LA? Have you found me some new inappropriate friends?" The sender said he left "the RN" and refers to the challenges of looking after "the Girls". Andrew retired from the Royal Navy in 2001 and has two daughters.

The release of the documents has triggered a major controversy, with people calling for greater transparency and others accusing the government of withholding information. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has criticised the release, saying it leaves "more questions than answers".

The Justice Department has said it is releasing the documents in stages to protect victims, though some women assaulted by Epstein have spoken out publicly to call for greater transparency.

DoJ Calls Trump-Mentioned Letter Fake

Meanwhile, the US DoJ has debunked a letter purportedly written by Jeffrey Epstein to Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics doctor convicted of sex crimes, mentioning Trump, claiming it was fake. The letter, which made crude references to President Donald Trump, was postmarked 3 days after Epstein's death in August 2019, raising suspicions about its authenticity.