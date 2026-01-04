'Eagle' Trump Trolls Maduro With Old 'Come Get Me, Coward' Video | WATCH | Image: X

Washington DC: An old video of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro daring US President Donald Trump to capture him has gone viral after the US Army invaded the South African country, dragged Maduro out of his bedroom and brought him to New York. The video from 2024 was posted by Trump on social media to mock Maduro following the success of 'Operation Absolute Resolve.

The video was repurposed by Trump to show Maduro's challenge and at the same time boast about the US Army's successful campaign in Venezuela. The video opened with Maduro saying, “Come get me. I am waiting for you here in Miraflores. Don't take too long to arrive, coward.”

After the challenge, the video showed Trump as an eagle, with actor Kevin James' famous phrase, "I just got three things to say. God bless our troops, god bless America and gentlemen, start your engines!", blaring in the background.

Thereafter, the video showed the US troops launching multiple airstrikes on Caracas, with an energetic music playing the background, meant to evoke American pride and an exhibition of strength.

Trump’s celebratory posting came just hours after he publicly proclaimed that the U.S. operation had achieved its objective and had captured Maduro.

A similar video was shared by the White House on social media, with the caption, “Nicolas Maduro had his chance — until he didn’t."

White House's social media post after US captured Maduro

What Happened In Venezuela?

In the early hours of January 3, 2026 (local time), the United States launched a large-scale military operation against Venezuela. At least seven blasts rocked the capital city of Caracas. A series of loud explosions were reported, triggering panic and power outages in several neighbourhoods. Civilians also heard sounds of low-flying aircraft and helicopters.

Following the invasion, US troops allegedly barged into Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores' bedroom in the heavily-guarded Fort Tiuna military complex, dragged them out of bed and flew them out of the country.

Maduro and his wife have been brought to New York to face criminal charges, including narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy into the United States, possession and conspiracy to possess machineguns and destructive devices in connection with those drug offenses. In his social media post, Trump declared the mission a success and described Maduro as a “dictator”.

Maduro in US custody

VIDEO