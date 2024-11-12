Published 07:15 IST, November 12th 2024
Trump Names Lee Zeldin to Lead EPA, Stephen Miller To Be Deputy Chief Of Policy
President-elect Donald Trump named former Lee Zeldin to lead the Environmental Protection Agency as he continues to build out his future administration
- World News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
President-elect Donald Trump named former Lee Zeldin to lead the Environmental Protection Agency as he continues to build out his future administration | Image: AP
Advertisement
Loading...
07:15 IST, November 12th 2024