Trump Open to Negotiating Trade Deals After Announcing Reciprocal Tariffs

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he is open to negotiating deals with countries seeking to avoid US reciprocal tariffs. However, he added that such deals would have to be considered only after his administration announces the tariffs, which are set to take effect on April 2.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump stated that he will soon announce tariffs on the pharmaceutical industry but declined to provide details on the date and rates of these tariffs.

Trump emphasized that he does not want the United States to rely on other countries for pharmaceutical supplies, as it did during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’ll be a certain number that will be enough to get the drugs and the pharmaceutical companies to bring in their product into our country. We never want to have to rely on other countries for that, like we did in COVID,” Trump stated.

The 78-year-old president also revealed that countries like Britain have approached the United States in an effort to negotiate deals and avoid the reciprocal tariffs.

“They want to make deals. It’s possible if we can get something in return,” Trump said.

“But yeah, I’m certainly open to that. If we can do something where we get something for it,” he added.

When asked if he is willing to negotiate before the tariffs are implemented, Trump reiterated that any discussions or negotiations will take place only after his administration announces the reciprocal tariffs on April 2.

A Reuters report stated that some pharmaceutical companies have been shipping medicines to the US via air, fearing that President Trump’s April 2 announcement could include tariffs on pharmaceutical products manufactured in Europe.

Trump Hints at Favorable Tariff Agreement With India

President Donald Trump has hinted at a favorable tariff deal with India while calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “great Prime Minister and friend” in his latest media address.

Calling the tariffs imposed on India “brutal,” Trump said, “India is one of the highest tariffing nations in the world… They’re very smart.” He further added, “I think it’s going to work out very well between India and our country.”