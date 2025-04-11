Trump ‘Optimistic’ China Will Agree to A Deal, Says White House Amid Tariff Battle

Washington: In a press conference held today, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump remains hopeful that China will agree to a trade deal, even as tensions between the two countries continue to rise over tariffs.

“PRESIDENT will be gracious if China decides to make a deal. If China continues to retaliate, it isn't good for China,” Leavitt said. “America is the stronger, the best economy in the world, as evidenced by the 75 countries who have called the administration to cut good deals.”

Leavitt emphasized that President Trump is focused on doing “what is right for the American people” and is committed to ensuring “fair trade practices around the globe.” She added that the President is “optimistic” China will eventually come to the negotiating table.

China Responds with Tariff Hike

Her comments came on the same day China raised tariffs on U.S. goods to 125%, a move that closely mirrors President Trump’s own increases. The new Chinese tariffs will go into effect on April 12 and apply to roughly $144 billion worth of American exports, mainly agricultural products like soybeans.

Chinese President Xi Jinping | Image: AP

The increase brings China's rate in line with U.S. tariffs, which now stand at 145%. That figure includes a 125% retaliatory tariff plus a prior 20% levy related to a separate dispute over fentanyl exports.

China Pushes Back

In a statement carried by Bloomberg, China’s Ministry of Finance said: “Given that American goods are no longer marketable in China under the current tariff rates, if the U.S. further raises tariffs on Chinese exports, China will disregard such measures.”

Chinese officials also indicated that they do not plan to raise tariffs any further for now, suggesting a possible opening for future negotiations.

Markets Watching Closely

Financial markets showed signs of unease following China’s announcement. European stocks, which had opened in positive territory, turned negative, while U.S. stock futures dipped slightly in early trading. Yields on U.S. Treasury bonds rose modestly, reflecting broader concerns about the impact of the prolonged trade conflict.