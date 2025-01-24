Trump Overturns Biden’s AI Regulations, Pushes For Bias-Free Technology

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at revoking past government policies that he believes hinder the development of artificial intelligence (AI) in the United States. Trump’s order aimed at pushing the idea of the need for AI systems to be free from ideological biases or social agendas in order to maintain the country’s leadership in the fast-evolving field of AI technology.

The order, signed just hours after Trump returned to the White House on Monday, does not specify which existing policies are blocking AI progress. However, it calls for the creation of an AI action plan to be developed within the next 180 days.

Trump's executive order essentially overturns former President Joe Biden’s AI regulations, signed in 2023, which focused on mitigating risks posed by AI. Biden's order encouraged government agencies to study the potential impacts of AI on issues like cybersecurity, education, and workplaces. It also required tech companies to disclose information about their powerful AI systems before releasing them to the public.

The Biden administration's AI policies aimed to ensure that emerging AI tools would not harm people or society, but Trump’s new executive order suggests a different approach, focusing on removing restrictions that could hinder innovation.