Trump Plans Additional 10% Tariff On Canadian Imports Over Ontario's Reagan Ad Fiasco

Washington: Amidst trade fallout with Canada, President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he intends to impose an additional 10% tariff on Canadian imports, citing an anti-tariff television advertisement aired by Ontario's provincial government. The ad, which featured former President Ronald Reagan criticising US tariffs, sparked Trump's ire, leading him to terminate trade talks with Canada.

The controversy began when Ontario's Premier Doug Ford launched a $54 million advertising campaign in the US, showcasing the detrimental impact of Trump's tariffs on American businesses and workers. The ad cleverly used Reagan's 1987 radio address to argue against protectionist policies, asserting that tariffs hurt every American. However, Trump deemed the ad fake and egregious, claiming it misrepresented Reagan's stance on tariffs.

Trump took to his Truth Social platform to express his outrage, writing, "CANADA CHEATED AND GOT CAUGHT!!! They fraudulently took a big buy ad saying that Ronald Reagan did not like Tariffs, when actually he LOVED TARIFFS FOR OUR COUNTRY, AND ITS NATIONAL SECURITY." The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute also condemned the ad, stating that Ontario used Reagan's clips without permission and misrepresented his comments.

In response, Premier Ford announced that the ad would be pulled after the weekend, having already aired during the first game of the World Series. Trump, however, felt this was too little, too late, tweeting, "He should have pulled it sooner."

The tariff hike threat comes as Canada and the US were already engaged in delicate trade negotiations. Trump's administration has imposed heavy tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum, and automobiles, citing national security concerns. Canada has retaliated with its own tariffs, and the two countries have been making efforts to get trade agreements sealed.

Meanwhile, the trade analysts have warned that the escalating tariff war could have major consequences for both economies, particularly Ontario's auto sector, which has already been hit hard by Trump's trade policies.

As the situation remains fluid, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has expressed readiness to resume trade talks, but Trump's latest move threatens to derail negotiations.