Trump Plans to Give Money, Flight Tickets to Illegal Immigrants As Part of Latest 'Self-Deportation Program'

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump , who has been in the news for his tariff announcements and its aftermath, has now spoken about a new program that he may launch soon - a ‘self-deportation program’. This is an extended effort by Trump, for a crackdown on illegal immigrants.

As part of this soon-to-be-launched ‘self-deportation’ program, the US President will be providing money and flight tickets to the illegal immigrants, for them to leave the country voluntarily.

In a continued effort to address illegal immigration, US President Donald Trump announced plans to introduce a “self-deportation program,” offering financial assistance in terms of a stipend and flight tickets to illegal immigrants who choose to leave the country voluntarily. This ‘self-deportation program’ will also give these illegal immigrants a prospect of re-entering the United States later in time, this time, legally.

Trump was quoted as saying, “We’re going to give them a stipend. We’re going to give them some money and a plane ticket, and then we’re going to work with them — if they’re good — if we want them back in, we’re going to work with them to get them back in as quickly as we can.”

Speaking in a pre-recorded interview with Fox Noticias that aired on Tuesday, Trump emphasized that his administration's current priority is removing individuals involved in violent crimes, such as murder. However, he indicated a more lenient approach for others living in the US without legal status, suggesting that those he deems “good” people might have a path to return in the future. This marks a notable departure from his previously hardline rhetoric on immigration. The Associated Press reported the development.

The US President also voiced support for helping industries like agriculture and hospitality find the labor they need, saying he would suggest individuals to take on those jobs. He characterized this strategy as “very soothing” for farmers and reiterated his aim for undocumented immigrants to leave the country voluntarily, with the possibility of returning legally.

However, he did not elaborate on the exact process for how that legal reentry would be managed. “We’re implementing a self-deportation strategy, and we want to make the process comfortable. Our goal is to collaborate with these individuals so they can legally return to the US”, he said.

US President Donald Trump vs Harvard University

In another news, the US President has suggested that Harvard University could risk losing its tax-exempt status if it continues to promote what he described as political, ideological, or extremist views influenced by terrorism. He implied that the institution might need to be treated as a taxable entity if such actions persist.

He said in a post on Truth Social, “Perhaps Harvard should lose its Tax Exempt Status and be Taxed as a Political Entity if it keeps pushing political, ideological, and terrorist inspired/supporting “Sickness?” Remember, Tax Exempt Status is totally contingent on acting in the PUBLIC INTEREST!”