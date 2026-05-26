Trump Postpones Camp David, Convenes White House Cabinet Over Weather As US Strikes Iranian Sites

Washington: US President Donald Trump will convene the rare cabinet meeting in the White House tomorrow. The meeting was scheduled to be held at Camp David, the presidential retreat.

Trump's decision to move the location of the meeting came in view of the bad weather conditions tomorrow.

"Based on the possible bad weather conditions tomorrow, we will be having our Cabinet Meeting in the White House, and will be postponing the Cabinet trip to Camp David," Trump said on Truth Social.

The high-level gathering was confirmed by Fox News, with all Cabinet members expected to attend the strategic session. Among those slated to participate is the outgoing Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, amid growing pressure to navigate the complex diplomatic landscape.

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The assembly comes at a highly sensitive moment, with the administration evaluating its options against the backdrop of a fraying ceasefire. The choice of location is notable, as the secluded Camp David retreat historically has been reserved for major national security and diplomatic deliberations.

Political signals from Washington have fluctuated between optimistic diplomacy and hard deterrence. President Trump, in recent days, has suggested the sides are nearing a potential breakthrough in their high-stakes negotiations aimed at securing a broader agreement with Tehran.

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However, that assessment has met with significant pushback from the Iranian leadership. Iranian officials have publicly rejected claims that a deal is imminent, pointing to unresolved friction between the two nations.

While administration officials continue to publicly express optimism about diplomacy and the potential for a peaceful resolution, Washington has simultaneously maintained a posture of military readiness. President Trump has repeatedly warned that military action remains on the table if talks collapse.

Providing a stark reminder of these volatile dynamics on the ground, the US military carried out "self-defence strikes" targeting Iranian missile launch sites and boats near the Strait of Hormuz amid an ongoing ceasefire between the two countries, CNN reported, citing US Central Command (CENTCOM).

The dynamic on the frontlines remains intensely reactive as both sides manage the fragile truce. "U.S. forces conducted self-defence strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces," CENTCOM spokesman Timothy Hawkins told CNN in a statement when asked about reports of explosions near the strategic waterway.

Detailing the scope of the immediate military engagement, he said the targets included missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to deploy mines. "US Central Command continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire," Hawkins told CNN.

As the truce hangs by a thread, Iranian state media reported that an aggressive American MQ9 drone, while violating Iran's airspace in the Persian Gulf region early on Tuesday morning, was targeted by the modern air defence system of the IRGC Aerospace Force.

Iran has condemned the US strikes, saying such actions expose Washington's "dishonesty and unreliability" even as diplomatic efforts continue to end the crisis in West Asia.