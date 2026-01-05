Trump Posts Welfare Data On Immigrants From Pakistan, Nepal, China; India Not On List

New Delhi: A list highlighting the rates of public assistance and welfare used by US immigrants from various nations, such as Bhutan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, and China, while notably omitting India from the data was shared by US President Donald Trump on Sunday (January 5, 2026).

The ‘Immigrant Welfare Recipient Rates by Country of Origin’ list includes about 120 nations and territories around the world, whose immigrants in the US receive assistance. India is not on the list.

Trump, posting the chart on Truth Social, highlights the immigrants’ country of birth and the percentage of immigrant households receiving assistance.

Trump shares immigrant welfare data

According to the data shared by Trump, some countries showed very high levels of welfare use among immigrant households.Bhutan was at the top of the list, with 81.4 per cent of immigrant households receiving assistance. Yemen followed at 75.2 per cent, Somalia at 71.9 per cent, and the Marshall Islands at 71.4 per cent. The Dominican Republic and Afghanistan were both listed at 68.1 per cent, while Congo, Guinea, Samoa (1940–1950), and Cape Verde also appeared among the top ten.

While India itself was missing, several neighbouring countries were listed.While India itself was missing, several neighbouring countries were listed. With 54.8 per cent of immigrant households receiving assistance, Bangladesh is included in the list. Pakistan (40.2 per cent), Nepal (34.8 per cent), China (32.9 per cent), and Israel/Palestine (25.9 per cent), Ukraine 42.7 per cent and Asia (not elsewhere classified/not specified) 38.8 per cent.

The data further highlights that among major ethnic groups in the US, Indian-Americans have among the highest median household incomes.

Notably, the chart, titled Immigrant Welfare Recipient Rates by Country of Origin, came just hours after the US attacked Venezuela, arresting President Maduro and his wife.

Pew Research Centre Data

According to the Pew Research Centre, Indian Americans -accounting for approximately 21 per cent of the country’s Asian population- are the second-largest Asian origin population living in the US. The median annual income of Indian-headed households was USD 151,200 in 2023.