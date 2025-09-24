Trump Praises Zelenskyy as ‘Brave Man’ After Bilateral Talks in New York

New York: US President Donald Trump held bilateral talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday, discussing key issues related to the Russia–Ukraine ceasefire.

US President Donald Trump said, "He's a brave man, and he's putting up one hell of a fight... we have about 30 meetings scheduled today... but this is an important one — and we have great respect for the fight that Ukraine is putting up."

During press brief Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked President Trump for his personal efforts to help end the war. he spoke about the upcoming meeting focused on Ukrainian children.

He acknowledged the involvement of millennials in raising awareness about the issue and shared positive news about Ukrainian forces reclaiming 360 kilometers of territory in the past month.

Zelenskyy once again expressed hope for ending the war with Trump’s support and the very need to discuss security guarantees and other critical matters.

During the press meet, Trump also spoke about the Russian economy, saying, “The biggest progress is that the Russian economy is terrible right now… and frankly, Ukraine is doing a very good job of stopping this very large army. This was supposed to be quick—so Russia doesn’t look very distinguished, having taken three and a half years.”