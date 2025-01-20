sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Trump Inauguration | RG Kar Verdict | Saif Ali Khan | ICC Champions Trophy | Maha Kumbh | TikTok | Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal | Coldplay Concert | 90-Hour Work Week |

Published 23:09 IST, January 20th 2025

Trump Proposes Renaming Gulf of Mexico To Gulf of America

Donald Trump, shortly after taking office as the 47th President of the United States, proposed a plan to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Trump Proposes Renaming Gulf of Mexico To Gulf of America
Trump Proposes Renaming Gulf of Mexico To Gulf of America | Image: X

Washington DC: Donald Trump, shortly after taking office as the 47th President of the United States, proposed a contentious plan to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. Trump proposed the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico, during his first speech as the US President on Monday.  

Updated 23:09 IST, January 20th 2025