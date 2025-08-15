Trump-Putin High-Stakes Summit In Alaska May Last For 6 To 7 Hours, Kremlin Confirms

Washington: The highly anticipated summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to take place in Alaska, with both leaders expected to engage in intense discussions on ending the war in Ukraine. According to the schedule, the two leaders will hold a one-on-one meeting at 11 am local time, followed by talks with delegations including five officials on each side, the White House confirmed.

The White House asserted that the primary focus of the summit will be on finding a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. Trump has expressed hopes that Putin may agree to a deal, and there are more chances of a positive outcome.

According to the Kremlin, the meeting is expected to last at least six to seven hours, indicating the importance of the issues to be discussed. A joint press conference is planned after the talks, which will likely shed more light on the outcome of the summit.

Trump's Departure and Arrival

Donald Trump departed for Alaska on Friday, aboard Air Force One, with a scheduled arrival time that will allow him to prepare for the high-stakes meeting. He is set to depart Alaska at 5.45 pm local time.

The summit comes at a time when Europe perceived an existential threat from Russia, and the continent's ties with the US are being tested. The outcome of the talks could have far-reaching consequences for Eurasian security and the global order. With Russian forces controlling nearly one-fifth of Ukraine, key sticking points include territorial disputes, Ukraine's NATO ambitions, and the size of its armed forces.

Putin's visit to Alaska marks an important moment, as it will be his first time stepping onto Western soil in over a decade. The Russian President's schedule included a stop in Magadan, where he chaired a meeting with local officials and visited a local industrial plant. The visit may be seen as an attempt to project confidence and control ahead of the high-stakes summit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asserted that Ukraine is counting on America during the critical meeting between Trump and Putin.

Further details regarding the upcoming summit are awaited.

What Will Happen During Trump-Putin Summit In Alaska

Trump and Russia's Putin will be meeting in Alaska in a few hours from now, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage. The highly anticipated summit, scheduled to begin at 11.30 am local time, will focus on finding a resolution to the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Trump and Putin will hold a one-on-one private meeting to discuss key issues, including the Ukraine crisis and bilateral cooperation. Following the one-on-one meeting, the two leaders will engage in discussions with their respective delegations, comprising five officials from each side. After the talks, Trump and Putin will give a joint press conference to summarise the results of their negotiations. The two leaders will also discuss bilateral cooperation, including economic and trade relations between the US and Russia. International security will also be discussed amid security concerns in Eastern Europe and the Arctic region. Possible ceasefire frameworks and future negotiations involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be broadly discussed.

The summit will take place under tight military security, with advanced surveillance systems and restricted access zones in place to ensure the safety of both leaders.